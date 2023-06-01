8,337 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,337 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $29.62 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

