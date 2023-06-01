9,733 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

NYSE:TM opened at $136.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average of $140.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $170.37.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

