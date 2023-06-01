Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.79

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.79 and last traded at $123.68, with a volume of 25587141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,765 shares of company stock valued at $13,458,710. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,055,230,000. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

