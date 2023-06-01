Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.79

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.79 and last traded at $123.68, with a volume of 25587141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.03.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94.
In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,765 shares of company stock valued at $13,458,710. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,055,230,000. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
