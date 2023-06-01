Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $44.93 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 97.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.