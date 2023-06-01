Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Up 6.2% in May

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.6 %

ALK opened at $44.93 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Further Reading

