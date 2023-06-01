Alley Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,535 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $328.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $335.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.01.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,816 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

