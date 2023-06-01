Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 135,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOSL opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.20 million, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $77,294.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,657.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 7,854 shares of company stock valued at $194,235 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

