Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 946,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,889,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $326,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,103 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,331,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $783,934,000 after purchasing an additional 836,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 287.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

