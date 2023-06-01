Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amedisys by 54.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 64,019 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 50,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.94.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

