American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

AEL opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.88.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

