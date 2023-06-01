Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $178.99

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $178.99 and last traded at $177.65, with a volume of 13609024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

Apple Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.43.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

