Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Up 7.0% in May

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,078,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $11,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 963,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Archrock by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Trading Down 1.7 %

AROC opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Archrock has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $229.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AROC shares. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

