Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 1-Year High at $175.21

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.21 and last traded at $172.35, with a volume of 1346960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $3,093,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $501,749.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $3,093,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $501,749.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,704 shares of company stock worth $54,102,214 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

