Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,100 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 861,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 460,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $94.94.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 360,508 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $121,108,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,365 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

