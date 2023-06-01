ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.97

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 1341297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASX. China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ASE Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

ASE Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $1,046,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 96,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

