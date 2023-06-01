ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.97

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 1341297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASX. China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
ASE Technology Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology
ASE Technology Company Profile
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.
See Also
