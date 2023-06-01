Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,509 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Associated Banc Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE ASB opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at $675,518.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,600 shares of company stock worth $247,737. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.