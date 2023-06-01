Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVIR stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $332.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

