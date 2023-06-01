B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.80.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $432.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.66 per share, for a total transaction of $866,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,620,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,471,070.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 25,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.66 per share, with a total value of $866,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,620,631 shares in the company, valued at $229,471,070.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 7,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.45 per share, with a total value of $303,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,268,920.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 92,948 shares of company stock worth $3,002,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

