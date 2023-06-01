Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Up 6.9% in May

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 402,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BECN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.