Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Berry Global Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,387,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,076,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,257,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after purchasing an additional 107,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

