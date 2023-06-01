BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $699.83 million, a P/E ratio of 114.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.94. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $36.14.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJRI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.