BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $699.83 million, a P/E ratio of 114.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.94. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $36.14.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJRI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

