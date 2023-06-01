Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 10,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

