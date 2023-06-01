Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 994 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,341 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $328.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $335.94.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,816 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.01.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

