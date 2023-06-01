BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Short Interest Update

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 6,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.47. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 5 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,272 shares of company stock worth $832,240 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.