Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 212,990 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 287.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

