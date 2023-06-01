BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,033,000 after buying an additional 184,814 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 169,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BRP Group by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 114,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BRP Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 94,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $330.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

