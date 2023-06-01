BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,033,000 after acquiring an additional 184,814 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 169,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BRP Group by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 114,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BRP Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 94,765 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. William Blair lowered shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

BRP Group Trading Up 1.4 %

BRP opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $330.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.19 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BRP Group

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

