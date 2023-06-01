Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 2,235.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,018 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bumble were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMBL. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.92 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

