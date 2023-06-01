C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.30

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 27358717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

C3.ai Stock Down 9.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,192.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,667,582. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 8.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after acquiring an additional 241,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

