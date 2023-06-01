Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Update

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 641,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Insider Activity at Calix

Institutional Trading of Calix

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Calix by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

