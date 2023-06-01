Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRK opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

