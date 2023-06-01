Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $214,000 in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWLD opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

