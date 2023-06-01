Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 2.8 %

STNG stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.