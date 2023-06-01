Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 465,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,775,000 after buying an additional 133,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 401,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,227,000 after buying an additional 27,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,973,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $142,326.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $605,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,065,128.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 286,245 shares of company stock worth $21,311,301. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

