Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 382 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 255.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $3,043,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 95.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $172.14 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $166.99 and a twelve month high of $197.28. The stock has a market cap of $370.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.18 and its 200 day moving average is $181.36.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

