Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 95,737 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,737 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at about $11,345,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at about $4,222,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 22.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,443,000.

NYSEARCA UNG opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. United States Natural Gas Fund, LP has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $34.50.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

