Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 84,967 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,042,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after buying an additional 852,847 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWY opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.24. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.