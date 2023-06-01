Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after buying an additional 127,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,546,000 after buying an additional 113,395 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,966,000 after buying an additional 401,828 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,376,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,382,000 after buying an additional 158,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Azenta Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $43.25 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

