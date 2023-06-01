Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQWL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,258,000 after buying an additional 27,415 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 104.3% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EQWL stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $65.91 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

