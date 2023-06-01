Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,684 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 502,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,794,000 after buying an additional 49,764 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 131,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Shares of CM opened at $41.22 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.