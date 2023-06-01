CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.56

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 61538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 273.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Brian Herb sold 59,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $638,014.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 46,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $482,625.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 59,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $638,014.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,766 shares of company stock worth $1,799,521. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

See Also

