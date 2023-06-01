CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $38,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $105.06. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIB. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

