CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $142.31

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$142.31 and last traded at C$141.01, with a volume of 37841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$140.65.

Several brokerages have commented on GIB.A. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$153.89.

The stock has a market cap of C$29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$124.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

