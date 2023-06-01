ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 53,496 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 490,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.55. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

