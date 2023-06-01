Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.26

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

