Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.82.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JACK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Articles

