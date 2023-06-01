Citigroup Inc. Has $863,000 Position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,107,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $6,986,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $4,990,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of IVCB stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $11.39.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.