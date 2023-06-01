Citigroup Inc. Has $875,000 Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 67,660 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 930,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 526,735 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,770 over the last ninety days. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 5.0 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.