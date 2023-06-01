Citigroup Inc. Has $894,000 Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Kyndryl by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.6 %

About Kyndryl

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.54.

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.