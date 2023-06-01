Citigroup Inc. Sells 32,422 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,422 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

OFC opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.